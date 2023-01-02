In a surprising turn of events at the Grammys, Taylor Swift dropped a bombshell announcement, revealing her latest musical endeavor, “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift, basking in her 13th Grammy win for “Midnights,” expressed gratitude to her fans and disclosed the well-kept secret of her new album, scheduled for release on April 19. The album cover, featuring a black-and-white photo of Swift on a bed, sets the tone for her 11th record, which will comprise 16 tracks and a bonus titled “The Manuscript.”

The revelation came accompanied by a cryptic message shared on Swift’s Twitter account shortly after her acceptance speech. A photo showcased a folder open to a page bearing Swift’s handwritten verses:

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

Ahead of the 66th annual Grammys, Swift’s website experienced technical difficulties, displaying an “Error 321 Backend fetch failed.” This code, resembling a fax communication error, added to the intrigue. The website also featured a bold, seemingly random line: “hneriergrd,” which clever online detectives unscrambled to reveal the term “red herring,” suggesting misleading or distracting information.

Swift’s artistic flair extended to her website’s coding, where enthusiasts deciphered words like “chairman,” “bruises,” “veins,” “cadence,” “apple cake,” “talisman,” “love bombs,” “muse,” “ink,” “evidence,” and “fake.” These linguistic clues hint at the album’s aesthetic, evoking the ambiance of a black-and-white 1950s police detective show.

As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting more Easter eggs and revelations as Swift embarks on the 2024 Eras Tour in Japan. Notably, the album is scheduled for release during Swift’s brief hiatus. The excitement surrounding “The Tortured Poets Department” continues to captivate Swifties worldwide.