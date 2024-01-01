Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into constable’s deputy in Atascocita

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into deputy (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4) (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after he reportedly crashed into a Precinct 4 constable deputy Sunday night.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office Facebook, around 11 p.m., Deputy Leon with Constable Mark Herman’s Office was assisting the Atascocita Fire Department with traffic control near Atascocita Road and Eagle Springs Parkway.

https://www.facebook.com/Precinct4/posts/778139737681079?ref=embed_post

Officials said that’s when a driver crashed into the back of Leon’s patrol vehicle.

The suspect was handcuffed and reportedly showed multiple signs of intoxication.

Deputy Leon was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is expected to be booked into the Harris County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

AUTHOR: