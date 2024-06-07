Suspect sought after woman killed in crash at end of police chase near I-610 S. Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman killed during a police chase in southeast Houston was hit by the driver who was running from officers, according to police.

The driver is still on the loose after the chase ended in the 3400 block of Rebecca Street, near the I-610 South Loop interchange with SH-288 in the South Union/Greater Old Spanish Trail area.

Houston police said the chase started in southeast Houston around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers reportedly saw a known felony suspect get into a car.

Investigators said the suspect had warrants out for aggravated assault, engaging in organized crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

When officers tried to pull the suspect over, he reportedly refused to stop, sparking the chase.

Investigators said during the pursuit, the suspect ignored stop signs and red lights and even drove on the wrong side of the road, jumping the median while trying to avoid police.

The officers reportedly lost sight of the suspect but then spotted him again around Rebecca Street and Tierwester Street. That’s when they saw him crash into a dumpster and roll into a ditch before getting out of the car and running off.

Police noticed that a woman was hit by the suspect’s car during the crash. Officers tried to start CPR and called for paramedics, but sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My heart goes out to the family of the female. [It’s a] very unfortunate incident that occurred out here,” Asst. Chief Keith Seafous said. “We set up a perimeter, trying to locate that suspect. We had Fox (helicopter) overhead, as well as several canines out here and officers in the area, searching for the suspect, but we’ve been unable to locate him at this time.”

Investigators said the suspect initially ran into a nearby apartment complex and at one point, he jumped off the second story. As of Friday morning, he’s still on the run.

