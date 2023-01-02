Supreme Court Allows Removal of Razor Wire at US-Mexico Border Amid Legal Battle

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court has granted permission for US Border Patrol agents to dismantle razor wire deployed as part of Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative. The 5-4 vote represents a significant victory for President Joe Biden in the ongoing dispute with Abbott over border policies.

The justices’ order comes amidst a heightened border policy disagreement, intensified after three migrants drowned in a section of the Rio Grande where state officials had restricted agents’ access. The Biden administration had urgently sought the high court’s intervention, leading to the Supreme Court’s decision to lift a federal appeals court order that had halted the removal of razor wire along a small stretch of the Rio Grande.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, expressing their disagreement with the federal request. The delay in issuing the order has raised questions about the principles of constitutional federalism, according to legal analysts.

While the Biden administration welcomes the decision, some concerns linger about the potential implications for states’ ability to interfere with federal law enforcement. White House spokesman Angelo Fernández Hernández expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s action, emphasizing the importance of addressing urgent humanitarian situations and enforcing laws.

Texas Governor Abbott’s spokesperson, Andrew Mahaleris, argued that the absence of razor wire might encourage unsafe and illegal border crossings. Abbott intends to continue defending Texas’ authority to secure the border.

The Department of Homeland Security welcomed the court’s order, highlighting that immigration law enforcement is a federal responsibility. The agency criticized Texas for impeding federal personnel’s ability to enforce laws and administer consequences in a safe and orderly manner.

Legal arguments presented to the Supreme Court emphasized the constitutional Supremacy Clause, with Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asserting that Texas’s position could allow states nationwide to impede federal authority. Prelogar also highlighted Texas’s recent escalation of efforts, including the installation of new barriers, to hinder border patrol duties.

The ongoing legal battle over the removal of concertina wire is set for oral arguments in the 5th Circuit on February 7. The court will weigh the federal government’s authority to remove wire installed by Texas along the Rio Grande banks.

The Biden administration has repeatedly called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform to address challenges at the US-Mexico border. The White House remains committed to finding bipartisan agreements with Congress for additional resources and meaningful policy reforms.