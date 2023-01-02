Super Bowl 2024 Ads: Hits and Misses According to Experts

As millions tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown, another battle was underway on the ad front. Some of the world’s most prominent brands vied for attention during commercial breaks, hoping to capture the hearts and minds of viewers. Here’s a rundown of the standout commercials, as well as the ones that missed the mark, according to expert analysis, as determined by Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and USA Today’s Ad Meter.

The Best:

Google: Their ad for the Google Pixel camera depicted a visually impaired man capturing special moments with his family, resonating emotionally with audiences and experts alike. Dove: Continuing their tradition of promoting body positivity, Dove’s ad focused on the challenges faced by girls in sports, earning praise for its empowering message. CeraVe: Using humor, CeraVe’s ad featured actor Michael Cera claiming involvement in the development of their skincare product, effectively communicating the brand’s message while entertaining viewers. State Farm: With Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the spotlight, State Farm’s comedic commercial was a hit, combining humor with effective branding. Dunkin’: This star-studded affair featuring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady entertained audiences while effectively promoting the brand. Volkswagen: Taking viewers on a sentimental journey through decades of American history, Volkswagen’s ad struck a chord with its nostalgic theme. Reese’s: Using actor Will Arnett’s voiceover, Reese’s highlighted a new product twist, effectively conveying the brand’s message while stirring emotions. Verizon: Featuring Beyoncé, this glitzy ad garnered significant social engagement, standing out as one of the most memorable of the night. Microsoft: Depicting the practical applications of their AI technology, Microsoft effectively showcased their capabilities while delivering a clear message to consumers. Mountain Dew: Actor Aubrey Plaza’s deadpan delivery added humor to Mountain Dew’s ad, effectively communicating the brand’s message in an entertaining way. Hellmann’s: Starring “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon, Hellmann’s ad used humor to highlight the versatility of their product, resonating with viewers. Etsy: Highlighting their new “gift mode” service, Etsy effectively conveyed their message through a heartwarming narrative. Uber Eats: With Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer from “Friends,” Uber Eats’ ad stood out for its star power and effective messaging.

The Worst: