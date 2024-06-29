Steve Bannon to report to prison on Monday after Supreme Court denies his request to delay sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court Friday denied ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s request to remain out of prison while he continues to appeal his contempt of Congress conviction.

Bannon earlier this month was ordered by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence.

FILE – Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023.Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File

After Bannon was sentenced, Nichols agreed to postpone the jail term while Bannon appealed the conviction.

He ordered Bannon to report to prison after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Bannon’s conviction last month.

Bannon last Friday filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to remain out of prison.

The Supreme Court provided no vote breakdown in its decision to deny his request.