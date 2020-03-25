Starting Monday METRO Bus Riders to Board & Exit Through Rear Doors During COVID-19 Response

METRO is making several significant service modifications to allow for continued safe operations of critical public transportation services amid the coronavirus COVID-19 response.



Local Bus

Starting Monday, March 23, to support social distancing, passengers must use the rear door when boarding and exiting a local bus.Only passengers with mobility issues will be able to request the use of the front door of the bus to access the ramp.Beginning, Monday, March 23, local bus routes will be operating on a schedule similar to Saturday service Monday through Friday.



Park & Ride Bus

Park & Ride routes to the Texas Medical Center will continue to operate normally.292 West Bellfort/ Westwood/ TMC297 South Point/ Monroe/ TMC298 Kingsland/ Addicks/ NWTC/ TMCService will be reduced on all other Park & Ride routes following a sharp ridership decline.A shuttle has been added to serve stops in the TMC and reduce passenger loads on METRORail.



METRORail

METRORail will operate on normal schedules.



Fares and other Service Notes

Beginning Monday, March 23, METRO is temporarily suspending collection of fares on local bus, light rail, Park & Ride and METROLift.The Authority is implementing this change to assist those facing sudden economic hardship and provide ease of use for medical workers.Starting, Monday, March 23, all RideStore locations will be closed.Passengers are reminded to only take essential trips to support essential services and follow the advice of public health officials. Customers should check service alerts for updated schedule information.