Starbucks and Stanley Collaboration Sparks Frenzy at Target Locations

In a perfect blend of Starbucks, Stanley, and Target, a limited-edition pink Quencher was released on January 3, causing a shopping frenzy. Available exclusively at Starbucks stores within Target locations in the U.S., the collaboration prompted eager fans to queue up outside stores, navigating through sizable crowds to secure the coveted item.

A Starbucks representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the response to the release has been “enthusiastic,” with many stores already sold out. Unfortunately, they added that there would be no restocking of the 40 fl. oz stainless steel, vacuum-sealed tumbler, retailing at $49.95. However, resale sites like eBay feature dozens of listings, with prices soaring to nearly $200 as of January 5, attracting multiple bids and watchers.

To manage demand, several Target stores limited the number of cups each customer could purchase, a strategy previously employed during a similar Stanley drop featuring a red and light pink version. The frenzy continued with the release of two Target-exclusive Stanley tumblers in Cosmo Pink and Target Red on December 31 as part of the “Galentine’s Collection,” which quickly sold out online and in many stores.

One TikTok video shared by a customer in El Paso, Texas, captured the chaos as men and women rushed towards the tumbler display at the store’s center. The caption humorously noted, “Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine’s Cup.” Reactions in the comments varied, with some expressing disbelief at the lengths people went for a cup, while others questioned the allure of the Stanley brand.

The sought-after Starbucks x Stanley cup commemorates the release of Starbucks’ winter menu on the same day, featuring a new permanent item—the Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oat Milk Espresso. The winter menu also reintroduced the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew for a limited time. Starbucks expanded its “Bring Your Own Cup” rules, allowing customers to use personal cups like the Stanley for drive-thru and mobile orders, a change from the previous in-store-only policy.