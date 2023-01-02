Spring Man Tells Wife “You’re Going to Meet Jesus” Before Shooting Her 3 Times in Driveway

A Texas father, Carey Birmingham, aged 60, was handed a 10-year prison sentence this week after being convicted of fatally shooting his wife in the head following revelations of her alleged affair. The shocking incident, captured on camera, unfolded outside their residence in Spring, Texas, in December 2021.

According to reports from ABC 13, Birmingham uttered chilling words to his wife, Patricia, moments before pulling the trigger, stating, “You’re going to meet Jesus.” The distressing scene, captured on video, depicted Birmingham firing his gun three times as Patricia stood outside their home.

The tragic episode ensued following a heated argument between the couple, lasting approximately 30 minutes, fueled by Birmingham’s discovery of his wife’s alleged infidelity.

In an attempt to defend his client, Birmingham’s lawyer, Anthony Osso, disclosed that Birmingham opted to plead guilty before an all-women jury, seeking to portray the shooting as an impulsive act borne out of the heat of the moment. “We never tried to justify the actions of our client, but the defense wasn’t about justification. It was about why he did what he did,” Osso explained.

However, Birmingham’s daughter, Olivia, has expressed skepticism regarding her father’s defense, asserting that such a drastic act of violence could not have been a result of sudden passion. “You have to have made that decision within you for a while; I feel like to do something, to do that to someone you really love,” Olivia remarked in an interview with ABC 13.

Olivia, who was at school when the fatal shooting occurred, lamented the loss of both parents on that fateful day. “I lost both my parents that day. My dad died that day, too, because the person who did that to my mom and my father aren’t the same person,” she emotionally recounted.

Moreover, Olivia accused her father of subjecting her to emotional and financial abuse, expressing her inability to forgive him for his actions.

Birmingham’s sentence includes the possibility of parole after five years.