Sima Ladjevardian for TX-2

Story courtesy of https://www.simafortx.com/

Sima is running for Congress in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District because she believes that we need to bring people together to solve the biggest problems facing Houston and our country. She is a lawyer, a mother of two, a breast cancer survivor, and a political activist helping lift-up social justice causes and building bridges between communities, right here in America’s most diverse city.

After fleeing political upheaval and revolution, Sima’s family arrived in the United States and, through her journey as an immigrant, she saw first-hand the power and promise that America’s freedom can provide hard-working families.

Working diligently with a purpose to ensure that all Americans were afforded the same opportunities as she was, Sima became a leader in bringing communities together across Houston. As a political activist, she worked to elect candidates up and down the ballot, and because of her political acumen and understanding of the Greater Houston area, she became a Senior Advisor and Finance Chair to Beto O’Rourke during his historic 2018 U.S. Senate race. From there, because of her belief in his message of inclusivity, she joined his presidential campaign.

Sima’s tireless philanthropic and nonprofit work to build stronger communities has been recognized by the University of Houston and fuels her desire to further serve her community in Congress.

Today, she is running for Congress because Texans deserve leaders who will bring us together to solve problems —access to affordable health care, respect for women’s choices, and real action on gun violence and climate change, as we have faced first hand here in the Greater Houston area. We deserve leaders who have the political courage to stand up to the politics of fear and division. She believes that at this critical moment in our country’s history, we can’t just stay silent. She’s ready to speak out and build bridges to make it happen.