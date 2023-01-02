Shape Houston’s Future: Early Voting Now Open for Key Runoff Positions – Your Voice Matters!

If you participated in the November election, we appreciate your contribution as one of the less than 1 in 5 registered voters in Harris County who voiced their opinions. If you didn’t vote in the general election, there’s still an opportunity for you to influence the future leadership of our city.

From now until December 5, eligible voters within the City of Houston’s legal boundaries can cast their early votes in a joint runoff election determining key positions:

Mayor of Houston

Controller

City Council positions for District D, G, and H

City Council positions At-Large 1, 2, 3, and 4

Over 40 locations throughout the county will be available for early voting on the following days:

Nov. 27, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 28, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 29, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 30, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 2, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 3, 2023: Noon – 7 p.m.

Dec. 4, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 5, 2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Take a moment to plan your vote in the runoff, and consider forwarding this message to friends, family, or neighbors, encouraging them to seize the opportunity to shape the future of our city.

For any inquiries about the process, reach out to the Voter Services Team at the Harris County Clerk’s Elections Department by calling 713-755-6965. Additionally, you can visit HarrisVotes.com to check your registration status, view a sample ballot, and access information about polling locations, voting machines, and more.

While the holiday season is busy, we hope you’ll find time to engage in a process that will determine the next leaders of our city.