Severe storms likely in Texas after solar eclipse

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.

Our news partner ABC13 Eyewitness News has declared a Weather Alert Day for late Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning.



ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman said he is tracking a storm system that could bring large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado after midnight Tuesday.

Some street flooding may also be possible during Wednesday morningrush hour.

Tillman said we should remain dry throughout the day tomorrow, with strong storms possible after going to bed Tuesday night.