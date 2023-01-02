Selena Gomez Clarifies Viral Golden Globes Moment Amidst Rumors

The mystery surrounding the seemingly intense conversation between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards has taken a surprising turn, as Selena Gomez addresses the rumors circulating online.

In response to speculation and headlines suggesting Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during the awards ceremony, Gomez took to Instagram to set the record straight. E! News had questioned, “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes?” To which Gomez emphatically replied, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

The online rumor mill had previously suggested that Gomez had approached Chalamet for a photo, only for Jenner to intervene. However, Chalamet had already debunked this theory during a casual encounter with TMZ cameras on Monday night, asserting that he and Gomez were on good terms, and there was no feud between Gomez and Jenner.

The viral moment occurred during the Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton ballroom, where Gomez was nominated for Best Female Actor in a TV series for “Only Murders in the Building.” Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was present as a nominee in the newly introduced category for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, recognized for her Eras Tour concert film. As the clarification unfolds, the Golden Globes incident takes a backseat to the accomplishments of both Gomez and Swift at the prestigious awards ceremony.