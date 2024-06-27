Search for missing 12-year-old with autism in Fulshear ends in tragedy

The search for a missing 12-year-old with autism in Fulshear has resulted in a tragic ending after police say she accidentally drowned.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, Aisha Adebayo was last seen on a house camera late Wednesday night walking away from her home in the 29800 block of Aaron River Trail in Fort Bend County, just west of Houston.

The search extended into the morning hours, involving law enforcement and community members. Dozens of concerned citizens assisted in the search.

However, as of 5:45 a.m., Fulshear authorities confirmed Aisha’s tragic demise on social media:

“It is with great sadness that we provide an update on the search for Aisha Adebayo. She was found and tragically had accidentally drowned in a nearby lake by her home. Our hearts are heavy with grief for Aisha and her family. We deeply appreciate everyone who helped in the search and shared the information. Please keep Aisha’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”