Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ e-commerce brand dropped by companies after sexual abuse claims

Several companies are reportedly cutting ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs following the string of sexual abuse allegations brought against the music mogul.

Eighteen companies have terminated their partnership with Combs’ e-commerce platform Empower Global, according to a report from Rolling Stone published Sunday. Founded by Combs in 2021, Empower Global aims to promote Black-owned businesses with a digital marketplace that creates “opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses and for everyone to ‘Shop Black’ daily with ease,” according to its official website.

One company that’s parted ways with Empower Global is lifestyle and fashion brand House of Takura, which confirmed its departure from the company in an email to USA TODAY Monday.

“We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable,” founder Annette Njau told Rolling Stone. “We believe in victims’ rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Undergarment and shapewear line Nuudii System has also terminated its professional relationship with Combs’ company. In an email to USA TODAY Monday, Nuudii System CEO Annette Azan said the decision was quickly prompted by the allegations of sexual assault against Combs.

“Nuudii System is a women’s brand, (owned and run by me and my two daughters). We believe women and stand in support of them,” Azan said. “Frankly, we are sick of men trying to control our bodies and using their power to harm us.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Combs’ representative for comment.

Other companies that have reportedly left Empower Global include skincare brand Tsuri, jewelry label Fulaba, footwear line Rebecca Allen and sunscreen brand Baby Donna. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives of these companies for comment.

The exodus of these companies isn’t the only shake-up in Combs’ business life. Last month, cable TV network Revolt (which Combs co-founded) revealed that Combs stepped down as chairman of the company. The network did not disclose the reason for Combs’ departure in its statement.