Sam Houston Race Park Unveils Exciting 2024 Season Schedule

Bryan Pettigrew, the Vice President and General Manager of Texas Racing Operations for PENN Entertainment, recently revealed the much-anticipated schedule for the 2024 season at the Sam Houston Race Park during a luncheon hosted by the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce on November 14.

Established in 1994 and under the ownership of PENN Entertainment, the Sam Houston Race Park has become a premier destination for businesses, group outings, and families, offering a diverse array of attractions.

Pettigrew highlighted that, over the years, Texans have developed a keen interest in horse racing. In celebration of its 30th season, Sam Houston Race Park is set to feature thoroughbred racing, showcasing top-notch horses known for excelling in longer distance races.

Responding to popular demand, Pettigrew also announced the return of concerts during the upcoming season. “One of the things I’m most excited about is on Friday nights, we’re starting to bring back concerts after the races,” Pettigrew shared, mentioning that these concerts will kick off with performances by local bands.

While the annual Houston Racing Festival on January 27 is expected to be a highlight, the quirky and entertaining ostrich, wiener dog, and corgi races are anticipated to be the standout events of 2024.

Sam Houston Race Park will host Family Fun Days every Sunday in March, featuring a range of family-friendly activities such as face painting and petting zoos.

The racing excitement continues with quarter horse racing starting on April 19, leading up to the much-anticipated 150th Kentucky Derby Day on May 4 and 5, known as the biggest betting day at the track.

Here is a glimpse of the 2024 schedule of events:

Jan. 5-April 7: Thoroughbred racing

Jan. 27: Houston Racing Festival

Feb. 10: Wiener dog races

Feb. 17: Texas Preview Day

March 8-9: Camel and ostrich races

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day party

March 23: Texas Champions Day

March 3, 10, 17, and 24: Family Fun Days

April 19-June 15: Quarter horse racing

May 3: Corgi dog races

May 4 and 5: Kentucky Oaks and 150th Kentucky Derby Day

May 18: Preakness Stakes and Josh Ward concert

June 8: Belmont Stakes—classic car show

As the Sam Houston Race Park gears up for an action-packed season, horse racing enthusiasts and families alike can look forward to a blend of thrilling races, entertaining events, and live music throughout the coming year.

For specific dates, times, and location details, visit www.shrp.com.