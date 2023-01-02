Russia and Ukraine Execute Largest Prisoner Exchange Since Invasion Commenced

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange on Wednesday, marking the most substantial release of captives since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian authorities reported that 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war were repatriated in the first exchange in nearly five months. Correspondingly, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the release of 248 Russian servicemen under the auspices of a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry credited the success of the swap to the “strong friendly relations” between the UAE and both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine. The ministry highlighted the sustained efforts and communication at the highest levels that contributed to the accomplishment of the exchange.

Despite Western sanctions and international pressure on Russia following its invasion in 2022, the UAE has maintained close economic ties with Moscow. The role of the UAE in sponsoring and facilitating this prisoner exchange underscores its commitment to diplomatic efforts and underscores the significance of sustained diplomatic relations in fostering such resolutions.

The release of hundreds of prisoners of war in this exchange represents a notable step toward easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, providing a glimmer of hope for potential diplomatic progress in the ongoing conflict.