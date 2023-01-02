Runners Triumph in Record-Setting 2024 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon

A dynamic mix of elite athletes, everyday heroes, and inspirational runners gathered to showcase their resilience and determination at the 2024 Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. The bustling streets came alive at 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, with participants enduring cold temperatures to embark on an unforgettable racing experience.

The elite men’s category in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon witnessed a thrilling finish, with five athletes crossing the line within a seven-second window. Jemal Yimer emerged as the official winner, completing the race with an impressive time of 1:00:42.

Jemal Yimer, adorned with smiles, received an official belt buckle in recognition of his victory in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

The momentum continued with Sutume Kebede securing a record-setting time of 1:04:37 in the women’s half marathon, showcasing exceptional pacing skills amid the downtown Houston backdrop.

Weini Kelati, making her debut in Houston and her first-ever half marathon, clinched the fourth position among women while setting a remarkable USA record of 1:06:25.

Zouhair Talbi maintained the excitement by setting a record in the Chevron Houston Marathon, securing victory with a remarkable time of 2:06.

The women’s category of the Chevron Houston Marathon saw Rahma Tusa Chota emerging victorious with a time of 2:19:33, marking her first marathon triumph since 2018.

For those who missed the live coverage on ABC13 from 6:55 a.m. to 10 a.m., a replay is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Viewers can catch up on any highlights or even spot themselves during the run by streaming ABC13.

The 2024 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon proved to be a celebration of athletic prowess, determination, and record-breaking achievements, leaving a lasting imprint on the running community.