Rudy Giuliani Faces $148 Million Defamation Verdict in Georgia as Legal Troubles Mount

In a significant legal setback for Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, a criminal trial looms in Georgia, where he stands as an alleged unnamed co-conspirator in a federal indictment against Donald Trump. The latest blow comes in the form of a staggering $148 million verdict in a defamation case brought by two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s mayor,” is grappling with the fallout from his staunch advocacy of Donald Trump’s baseless election claims. The verdict in the defamation case adds to the mounting challenges Giuliani faces, including criminal charges and substantial legal expenses. The jury’s decision raises concerns for Giuliani as he prepares to defend himself in Georgia, where the charges could potentially lead to imprisonment.

The defamation case stems from Giuliani’s unfounded assertions about election fraud in Georgia, particularly targeting Freeman and Moss. The $148 million award serves as a significant financial blow for Giuliani, who has expressed defiance and vowed to appeal the verdict. Outside Washington’s federal courthouse, he reiterated his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Legal experts view the outcome as a troubling sign for Giuliani’s future legal battles. Nick Akerman, a New York attorney and former colleague of Giuliani, remarked, “It’s like everything is crashing down on him. He hasn’t come to grips with what he has done to his life. He has completely destroyed himself.”

Despite the adverse verdict, Giuliani remains steadfast in his position. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he maintained his innocence, labeling the damages award as “absurd.” Giuliani insisted that he did nothing wrong and signaled his intention to continue pressing his election-related claims, even if it means facing financial ruin or incarceration.

As Giuliani’s legal troubles continue to escalate, the fallout from the defamation case underscores the challenges he faces in maintaining his credibility and legal standing. The former mayor’s legal battles are far from over, and the coming criminal trial in Georgia adds another layer of complexity to his precarious legal situation.