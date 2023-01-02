RodeoHouston Seeks Seasonal Staff for Upcoming Job Fair TODAY

In anticipation of one of Houston’s most anticipated events, RodeoHouston organizers are actively recruiting for part-time positions to ensure the smooth running of the festivities in February.

If you or someone you know is in search of a seasonal job opportunity, the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo’s job fair on Saturday, January 27, is the place to be. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NRG Stadium West Club.

Various part-time roles are available, encompassing positions such as concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, as well as security personnel.

To streamline the application process, interested candidates planning to attend the job fair are encouraged to apply online beforehand. The job fair venue will be the Teal Lot at Gate 14, located at Kirby Drive and Murorth.

For additional details and comprehensive information, interested individuals can visit the RodeoHouston website.

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo, set to kick off on February 27, 2024, promises an exciting array of events and performances, making it a noteworthy occasion for both participants and attendees.