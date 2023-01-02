Ringing in 2024: 7 New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Greater Houston

As the countdown to 2024 begins, Greater Houston is gearing up for a festive array of New Year’s Eve events. Here’s a roundup of celebrations happening across the area:

NYE Bash at The Weird Sister The Weird Sister bar in Tomball invites you to a lively New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Enjoy a chance to win a bottle of Moet champagne in a raffle, dance to a DJ’s beats, savor food and drink specials, and anticipate a midnight balloon drop with exciting prizes.

When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Where: 23227 Snook Lane, Tomball

23227 Snook Lane, Tomball Cost: Free admission

Free admission More Info Home Run Dugout’s Family-Friendly NYE Home Run Dugout in Katy hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event featuring a Sol Flair performance, fireworks, a bounce house, a photo booth, face painting, and a thrilling Dinger Derby competition.

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Where: 1220 Grand West Blvd., Katy

1220 Grand West Blvd., Katy Cost: Free admission

Free admission More Info New Year’s Eve at 202 Main Join the fourth annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza at 202 Main in Conroe, offering drink specials, DJ Slickback, gourmet eats, and indulgent luxury desserts.

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Where: 202 N. Main St., Conroe

202 N. Main St., Conroe Cost: $25 admission

$25 admission More Info Tomball VFW NYE Dance The Tomball VFW presents a New Year’s Eve dance featuring Doug Boggs and The Country Jazz Band. Secure your tickets in advance and enjoy a night of lively music and dancing.

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight Where: 14408 Alice Road, Tomball

14408 Alice Road, Tomball Cost: $20 (advance), $25 (cash only at the door)

$20 (advance), $25 (cash only at the door) More Info NYE at Pacific Yard House Pacific Yard House in Conroe hosts a glitter-themed New Year’s Eve event featuring piano music and the lively tunes of Yelba’s Variety Band.

When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Where: 101 Metcalf St., Conroe

101 Metcalf St., Conroe Cost: $15 per reserved seat

$15 per reserved seat More Info High Noon Countdown The Woodlands Children’s Museum offers a New Year’s Eve event for children and families. Join in the festivities with a balloon drop, classic holiday carols by Tom’s Fun Band, and a time capsule project.

When: Dec. 30; 9:30-11 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 30; 9:30-11 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m. Where: 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Ste. 280, The Woodlands

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Ste. 280, The Woodlands Cost: $20 (children ages 1-13), $10 (adults)

$20 (children ages 1-13), $10 (adults) More Info Circe De Centric New Year’s Eve Party Market Street in The Woodlands hosts an upscale New Year’s Eve event with an exquisite dinner, complimentary drinks, music, dancing, multiple entertainers, and a midnight champagne toast. This event is exclusively for adults aged 21 and up.

When: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Where: Hyatt Centric The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1100, The Woodlands

Hyatt Centric The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1100, The Woodlands Cost: $199 admission

$199 admission More Info