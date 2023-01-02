Ringing in 2024: 7 New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Greater Houston
As the countdown to 2024 begins, Greater Houston is gearing up for a festive array of New Year’s Eve events. Here’s a roundup of celebrations happening across the area:
- NYE Bash at The Weird Sister
- The Weird Sister bar in Tomball invites you to a lively New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Enjoy a chance to win a bottle of Moet champagne in a raffle, dance to a DJ’s beats, savor food and drink specials, and anticipate a midnight balloon drop with exciting prizes.
- When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- Where: 23227 Snook Lane, Tomball
- Cost: Free admission
- Home Run Dugout’s Family-Friendly NYE
- Home Run Dugout in Katy hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event featuring a Sol Flair performance, fireworks, a bounce house, a photo booth, face painting, and a thrilling Dinger Derby competition.
- When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
- Where: 1220 Grand West Blvd., Katy
- Cost: Free admission
- New Year’s Eve at 202 Main
- Join the fourth annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza at 202 Main in Conroe, offering drink specials, DJ Slickback, gourmet eats, and indulgent luxury desserts.
- When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
- Where: 202 N. Main St., Conroe
- Cost: $25 admission
- Tomball VFW NYE Dance
- The Tomball VFW presents a New Year’s Eve dance featuring Doug Boggs and The Country Jazz Band. Secure your tickets in advance and enjoy a night of lively music and dancing.
- When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight
- Where: 14408 Alice Road, Tomball
- Cost: $20 (advance), $25 (cash only at the door)
- NYE at Pacific Yard House
- Pacific Yard House in Conroe hosts a glitter-themed New Year’s Eve event featuring piano music and the lively tunes of Yelba’s Variety Band.
- When: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
- Where: 101 Metcalf St., Conroe
- Cost: $15 per reserved seat
- High Noon Countdown
- The Woodlands Children’s Museum offers a New Year’s Eve event for children and families. Join in the festivities with a balloon drop, classic holiday carols by Tom’s Fun Band, and a time capsule project.
- When: Dec. 30; 9:30-11 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m.
- Where: 4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Ste. 280, The Woodlands
- Cost: $20 (children ages 1-13), $10 (adults)
- Circe De Centric New Year’s Eve Party
- Market Street in The Woodlands hosts an upscale New Year’s Eve event with an exquisite dinner, complimentary drinks, music, dancing, multiple entertainers, and a midnight champagne toast. This event is exclusively for adults aged 21 and up.
- When: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Hyatt Centric The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1100, The Woodlands
- Cost: $199 admission
