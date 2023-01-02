Renowned Dragon Ball Z Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away at 68

Acclaimed Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, best known for his groundbreaking creation “Dragon Ball,” passed away on March 1 due to complications from an acute subdural hematoma. Toriyama’s death was confirmed by the official “Dragon Ball” website, which issued a statement expressing deep regret and honoring the creator’s remarkable contributions to the world of manga.

In the statement released by Bird Studio, which oversees Toriyama’s works, it was lamented that the artist had several ongoing projects that he was passionately involved in. The studio expressed gratitude for the support Toriyama received over his illustrious 45-year career and hoped that his unique creative legacy would continue to be cherished by fans worldwide.

Toriyama rose to prominence in the late 1970s with his hit series “Dr. Slump,” which garnered critical acclaim and won the prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981. However, it was with the introduction of “Dragon Ball” in 1984 that Toriyama achieved global recognition and solidified his status as a manga icon. “Dragon Ball” went on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, revolutionizing the genre and captivating audiences worldwide with its captivating storytelling and dynamic characters.

Despite his monumental success with “Dragon Ball,” Toriyama’s artistic contributions extended beyond the beloved franchise. He lent his talent to various one-shot manga projects and collaborated on character designs for renowned video game titles such as “Chrono Trigger” and the “Dragon Quest” series.

In the 2010s, Toriyama made a triumphant return to “Dragon Ball,” contributing to the screenplay of the highly anticipated film “Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.” His involvement in subsequent film adaptations, including the latest installment, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” underscored his enduring influence on the franchise.

A private funeral service has already been held for Toriyama, with the artist survived by his wife, Yoshimi Katō, and their two children. His passing marks the end of an era in manga history, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of fans around the world.