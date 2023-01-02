Register Now For Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2024 Rodeo Run

Registration for the highly anticipated Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2024 Rodeo Run is officially open, and participants can sign up at rodeohouston.com/rodeorun. The event, a staple in downtown Houston, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, and features a diverse range of activities, including a wheelchair race, 10K, 5K, and a unique sleep-in option for those who prefer a more leisurely participation.

Rodeo Run Schedule:

9:00 a.m.: Wheelchair Race

9:10 a.m.: 5K and 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m.: 5K Timed/Untimed

10:00 a.m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade

Post-Race Celebration:

Following the race, participants and supporters are encouraged to head to Eleanor Tinsley Park for a vibrant post-race celebration. The festivities will include a variety of food options, entertainment, and a Family Fun Zone, creating a joyful atmosphere for everyone involved.

Registration Fees:

Early Bird Registration (through Jan. 15): $35 per person

Wheelchair race, 5K, and 10K in person: $40 per person

Sleep-In option (includes official event T-shirt and shipping): $42

Race Route:

The race will kick off at the corner of Walker and Bagby, winding through the city and concluding on Allen Parkway, near Eleanor Tinsley Park. A detailed course map for both the 10K and 5K routes is available for viewing.

When to Register:

Participants can register online starting today, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, through Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, or until spots are filled. Additionally, registration can be completed in person at any of the Packet Pickup dates. On the race day, untimed event registration and packet pickup will be available on-site from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

For online registration and additional details about the 2024 Rodeo Run, interested individuals can visit rodeohouston.com/rodeorun. Alternatively, more information is available on the official Rodeo Run Facebook page. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting Houston tradition!