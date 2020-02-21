Re-elect Silvia Trevino

Constable Silvia Trevino is a 32-Year Law Enforcement Officer with a Master Peace Officer Certification.

Constable Silvia Trevino has a deep-rooted commitment to serving her community. She is a 2nd generation Precinct 6 home grown Houstonian who was born in Precinct 6’s historical neighborhood known as “El Crisol.” She was raised in Precinct 6’s Northside community, and she is a proud graduate from HISD’s Jeff Davis High School. Shortly after graduation, Silvia married the love of her life Victor Trevino. They have 3 wonderful children and 6 precious grandchildren. Silvia and Victor settled in Precinct 6’s East End where they have resided for over 30 years.

In 1983, Silvia decided that she wanted to join the police force and became a Houston Police Officer.

In a class of 70 cadets, Silvia was one of only 6 females who graduated from the Houston Police Academy. She spent 16 years patrolling the streets of Houston, and 5 years serving as one of HPD’s Public Information Officers. Silvia retired from the Houston Police Department after serving 21 years with Honor.

Silvia was equally proud and honored to serve as a Lieutenant for Harris County for 8 ½ years. She was the only female in an all-male Command Staff, and retired from Harris County in 2013.

Silvia’s passion is God, her family, her community and law enforcement. These passions have brought her to where she is today. Silvia wanted to continue serving her community but in a different capacity.

She came out of retirement and ran for Harris County Constable of Precinct 6 where she beat 5 other opponents in the 2016 Primary election with 53% of the votes. In the 2016 General Election, Silvia WON overwhelmingly with 77% of the votes.

Constable Silvia Trevino made history by becoming the first Latina Constable in Harris County; the 3rd largest county in the United States. More importantly, Constable Silvia Trevino became the first Grandma Constable in Harris County.

In September 2017, Fiestas Patrias awarded Constable Silvia Trevino as the Distinguished Hispanic of the Year for 2017-2018. In December, 2017, the Greater Houston LULAC Council 4967 presented Constable Silvia Trevino with the Public Service and Community Leadership Award of Excellence for Law Enforcement. In June, 2018, The Latino Learning Center awarded Constable Silvia Trevino with a Humanitarian Award for their dedication during Hurricane Harvey.

Public Safety Is and Always Will Be Constable Silvia Trevino’s #1 Priority.

