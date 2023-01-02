Rashod Owens Shines Bright as Oklahoma State Secures Texas Bowl Victory

In a stellar showcase of skill and versatility, Rashod Owens played a pivotal role in the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ triumph over the Texas A&M Aggies with a final score of 31-23 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

Right from the opening drive, Owens demonstrated his prowess, amassing three catches for 50 yards, setting the tone for what would be a standout performance. Although the initial drive fell short of reaching the end zone, Owens quickly rectified that in the following Cowboys drive. Alan Bowman’s precision pass to the right corner of the end zone found Owens leaping over his defender, securing a touchdown. By the game’s conclusion, Owens had accumulated ten receptions on 15 targets, totaling an impressive 164 yards and securing two touchdowns.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Owens rightfully earned the Texas Bowl MVP title. His performance not only clinched the victory but also set records for receiving yards in both the Texas Bowl and Oklahoma State bowl games.

To underscore the magnitude of Owens’ impact, even a trick play involving a deep ball from Cowboys receiver Brennan Presley to Owens resulted in a successful 34-yard reception, highlighting Owens’ exceptional skills.

Brennan Presley, Owens’ teammate, formed the second half of a dynamic receiving duo that left an indelible mark on the game. Presley matched the Oklahoma State receptions record with an impressive 16 catches, adding 152 yards to the team’s offensive prowess.

Owens’ standout performance in the Texas Bowl underscores the significance of bowl games for players, providing a platform to showcase their talents. As the Cowboys look ahead to the next season, Owens emerges as a valuable asset, contributing to a solid returning receiving corps.

For the entire season, Owens concluded with a remarkable 895 receiving yards on 63 receptions, securing five touchdowns. Notably, his two other 100+ receiving yard games came in pivotal victories against Kansas and Oklahoma, underscoring his crucial role in the Cowboys’ successful campaign.

With Owens set to return alongside key players like De’Zhaun Stribling, Ollie Gordon, and a formidable offensive line, the Cowboys anticipate a promising season ahead with a strengthened roster.