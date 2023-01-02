Que Onda’s Picks for a Fun Spring Break in Houston for Families and Kids

With Spring Break just around the corner, it’s time to plan out your week of family fun in Greater Houston. From camps to celebrations, there’s no shortage of exciting activities to keep everyone entertained from Saturday, March 9 to Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Spring Break is the perfect opportunity to explore Houston’s signature parks, museums, and family-friendly destinations. Whether you’re into outdoor adventures or educational experiences, there’s something for every interest and age group.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best ways to spend Spring Break in Houston:

1. Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Daily through Sunday, March 17

Experience the excitement of the Houston Rodeo with full days of carnival fun, festival eats, and nightly concerts featuring top performers. Don’t miss out on the bronco bustin’ action and headlining concerts happening throughout Spring Break.

2. The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green Daily through Sunday, March 17

Strap on your skates and glide around the rink at Discovery Green’s annual skating experience. With themed nights, DJ tunes, and skating lessons, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy the outdoors with the family.

3. Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Katy Mills Opens Friday, March 8 for a Limited Engagement

Step into the world of Jurassic World and come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs at Katy Mills. Explore the richly themed environment and marvel at towering Brachiosaurus, Velociraptors, and the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex.

4. Spring Break Blast at Children’s Museum Houston Saturday, March 9 to Sunday, March 17

Head to the Museum District for a week of family-friendly fun at Children’s Museum Houston. From Super “MAR10” Day to an epic pie fight on Pi Day, there’s something exciting happening every day.

5. Spring Break at Lone Star Flight Museum Saturday, March 9 to Sunday, March 17

Take flight all week long at the Lone Star Flight Museum with daily activities including special visiting aircraft, hangar talks, and half-price admission on Pi Day.

6. Spring Break BotaniCamp 2024 at Houston Botanic Garden Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 14

Little learners can tap into the natural world with plant-centric activities at Houston Botanic Garden’s nature camp. From creative craft activities to thoughtful lessons, it’s a hands-on experience for kids to discover more about their environment.

7. Spring Break Camps at Alley Theatre Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 15

Let kids unleash their creativity with storytelling and acting workshops at Alley Theatre’s week-long camp. Teens can also participate in monologue workshops for an immersive theater experience.

With these exciting events and activities, Spring Break in Houston promises to be an unforgettable experience for families and kids alike. Plan your itinerary now and make the most of this well-deserved break!