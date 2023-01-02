Que Onda’s Oscars 2024 Predictions

Here at Que Onda Magazine, we are thrilled to share our predictions for the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards. With our finger on the pulse of the entertainment industry, we’ve closely followed the trajectory of this year’s nominees and are excited to offer our insights into some of the most highly anticipated categories.

Best Picture: Oppenheimer It would be a major upset if “Oppenheimer” didn’t take home the top prize this year. Christopher Nolan’s epic historical drama has not only captivated audiences and critics but also dominated the awards season with its compelling narrative and technical brilliance. With an impressive 13 nominations and a global box office success, “Oppenheimer” is poised to make a significant impact at the Oscars.

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s visionary direction in “Oppenheimer” sets him apart as the standout contender in this category. With a career defined by groundbreaking films, Nolan’s command over the medium shines through in his latest masterpiece, making him a deserving candidate for the Best Director award.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy’s riveting performance in “Oppenheimer” has earned him critical acclaim and accolades, positioning him as the favorite for the Best Actor award. His portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s complex character showcases his range and talent, making him a standout contender in a competitive field.

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone’s subtle yet powerful performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon” has garnered widespread praise and recognition. As the heart of the film, Gladstone delivers a performance that resonates with audiences, making her a strong contender for the Best Actress award.

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer Robert Downey Jr.’s intense and charismatic portrayal of Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer” makes him the frontrunner in this category. His nuanced performance elevates the character beyond a mere antagonist, showcasing his depth as an actor.

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s heartfelt performance in “The Holdovers” has earned her praise and recognition throughout awards season. Her portrayal of Mary, a grieving mother, is both touching and memorable, making her a deserving candidate for the Best Supporting Actress award.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson for American Fiction Cord Jefferson’s adaptation of “American Fiction” has garnered critical acclaim and recognition, positioning him as the frontrunner in this category. His skillful adaptation of Percival Everett’s novel delivers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences.

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall “Anatomy of a Fall” is our top pick for the Best Original Screenplay award. Its gripping storyline and compelling characters make it a standout in this category, showcasing the talent of writer-director Justine Triet.

Best International Film: The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” is our prediction for the Best International Film award. Its innovative approach to storytelling and powerful themes make it a standout in this category, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” is our choice for the Best Animated Feature award. Its breathtaking animation and captivating storytelling make it a standout in this category, showcasing Miyazaki’s unparalleled talent.

Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol “20 Days in Mariupol” is our prediction for the Best Documentary Feature award. Its harrowing portrayal of life in a besieged Ukrainian city offers a powerful and insightful perspective on the realities of war.

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson’s score for “Oppenheimer” is our top pick for the Best Original Score award. Its evocative composition enhances the film’s atmosphere and emotional impact, making it a standout in this category.

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema’s cinematography in “Oppenheimer” is our prediction for the Best Cinematography award. His masterful use of visual language captures both the intimacy of the characters and the grandeur of the film’s setting, making it a standout in this category.

With our predictions in place, we eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the winners at the Oscars. Stay tuned to Que Onda Magazine for comprehensive coverage of the event and all the latest updates from the world of cinema.