Que Onda’s Favorite Crawfish Spots in Houston: Where to Savor the Best Mudbugs in the City

As crawfish season descends upon Houston, aficionados of the savory crustacean are eager to indulge in the city’s finest offerings. With numerous establishments vying for the title of best crawfish spot, we’ve compiled a list of eight must-visit destinations where Houstonians can delight in this Cajun delicacy.

Crawfish & Noodles

Location: 11360 Bellaire Blvd Suite 990, Houston, TX 77072

Website: crawfishandnoodles.com

Renowned for their signature Viet-Cajun fusion, Crawfish & Noodles serves up flavorful mudbugs infused with traditional Vietnamese spices.

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Location: Multiple locations across Houston

Website: bbstexorleans.com

With several locations scattered throughout the city, BB’s Tex-Orleans offers a quintessential taste of New Orleans-style crawfish boils, accompanied by their famous garlic butter sauce.

The Boil House

Location: 606 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Website: theboilhouse.com

Nestled in the historic Heights neighborhood, The Boil House specializes in customizable crawfish boils, allowing diners to select their preferred spice levels and add-ons.

LA Crawfish

Location: Multiple locations across Houston

Website: lacrawfish.com

LA Crawfish brings a taste of Louisiana to the heart of Houston, boasting a diverse menu of seafood options, including their renowned garlic butter crawfish.

Crawfish Cafe

Location: 11209 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Website: crawfishcafe.net

Known for their generous portions and bold flavors, Crawfish Cafe offers traditional Cajun-style crawfish boils, alongside an array of Southern-inspired dishes.

LA Fisherman

Location: 191 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Website: lafisherman.com

Situated in the vibrant Heights district, LA Fisherman delivers a Cajun culinary experience with their mouthwatering crawfish boils, served alongside zesty dipping sauces.

Crawfish & Beignets

Location: 11200 Westheimer Rd Suite 107, Houston, TX 77042

Website: crawfishandbeignets.com

A hidden gem in West Houston, Crawfish & Beignets combines the best of Louisiana cuisine, offering delectable crawfish boils paired with freshly-made beignets.

The Cajun Stop

Location: 2130 Jefferson St #100, Houston, TX 77003

Website: thecajunstop.com

Located near downtown Houston, The Cajun Stop captures the essence of Cajun cooking with their succulent crawfish boils, accompanied by traditional sides like corn and potatoes.

Whether you’re craving a traditional Cajun boil or a unique fusion twist, these eight establishments promise an unforgettable crawfish dining experience in the diverse culinary landscape of Houston. So, gather your friends, roll up your sleeves, and prepare to indulge in the ultimate mudbug feast!