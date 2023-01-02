Potential Severe Weather Alert for Today

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is closely monitoring a robust storm system currently sweeping through our region this morning and expected to persist into the evening.

REMINDER: Stay Weather Aware Today! Anticipate heavy rainfall across the majority of our area, with residents likely to experience 1-3 inches of rain, while isolated areas might receive up to 5 inches. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are also plausible, but the primary concern is the potential for isolated tornadoes. The likelihood of severe weather is highest from late morning through early evening.

Stay tuned to various media outlets for up-to-date information on severe weather conditions. Follow weather safety guidelines from the National Weather Service (NWS) and other authorized sources. In the event of a Tornado Warning, seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your building and steer clear of windows. Stay in place until the danger has passed. Additional tornado safety tips can be found at www.ready.gov/tornadoes.

Be aware of the possibility of street flooding in areas with the heaviest rainfall today. Before hitting the road, consult the Houston TranStar live traffic map for updates on road conditions.

Brief, intense periods of rainfall may result in temporary rises along our network of streams and bayous. Stay informed about real-time waterway conditions through the Harris County Flood Control District Flood Warning System.

Take a moment today to ensure that your mobile devices are configured to receive wireless emergency alerts (WEA). The NWS will utilize these alerts to notify residents in the path of potentially hazardous weather. WEA messages play a crucial role in saving lives. Make sure your devices are set up: Apple | Android

HCOHSEM will provide timely updates through social media, ReadyHarris Alerts, and ReadyHarris Accessible Alerts. Stay informed and stay safe.