Plan Ahead: Presidents Day Closures for Banks, Post Offices, and More

As the weekend approaches, if you’ve got any errands involving mailing packages, purchasing stamps, or banking transactions, it’s wise to tackle them before Sunday rolls around.

Come Monday, February 19, a slew of major banks and U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed in observance of George Washington’s birthday, more commonly recognized as Presidents Day.

Following this holiday, which falls on the third Monday of February annually, there won’t be another federal holiday until May, so brace yourself for a stretch without another three-day weekend at work or school.

The date of Presidents Day varies each year due to the Uniform Holiday Bill enacted in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. This legislation stipulated that three holidays, including Presidents Day, should occur on Mondays, aiming to avoid midweek disruptions and extend long weekends on the federal calendar.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from banks, post offices, and shipping services like UPS and FedEx on Presidents Day this year:

U.S. Postal Service: While postal service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, February 19, the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed to USA TODAY that there will be no residential or business deliveries.

Banks: Major banks such as Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, and Truist, among others, will shutter their branches on February 19, according to statements provided to USA TODAY by these companies.

UPS: Expect UPS pickup and delivery services to operate as usual, with UPS Store locations remaining open on Monday, as outlined on the company’s website. However, deliveries through UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations will experience an additional business day in transit due to the USPS holiday closure.

FedEx: FedEx assures customers that its pickup and delivery services will continue uninterrupted on Presidents Day, with FedEx Office locations remaining open for business. However, FedEx Ground Economy deliveries may encounter delays owing to the USPS holiday closure.

Retailers: For those planning retail therapy, rest assured that major retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Target, along with most grocers and restaurants, will remain open on the holiday, ensuring that shopping needs are met even as other services observe the holiday closure.

As Presidents Day approaches, make sure to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience caused by closures.