Pct. 4 deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing a postal worker at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 21900 block of Gosling Road.

Deputies said the two men were placed into custody for aggravated robbery. The two are accused of robbing the worker in a nearby neighborhood in the 21800 block of Mount Hunt Drive.

Both suspects were found to have open warrants, Pct. 4 added.

Authorities said a stolen postal key was recovered during the arrest.