Oklahoma Unveils $2 Billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, A Short Day Trip for Texans

On July 20, Oklahoma made a sizable entrance into the theme park arena, challenging the Lone Star State’s claim to grandeur. In response to the buzz surrounding a potential North Texas theme park that could rival entertainment giants like Disney or Six Flags, Oklahoma unveiled its own project, the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

This colossal entertainment destination, envisioned as a $2 billion undertaking, is set to unfold in phases from 2025 to 2026. Nestled in northeast Oklahoma, specifically in the quaint town of Vinita, the park is strategically located just west of Grand Lake on Route 66, approximately 220 miles north of the Texas border and less than 600 miles from San Antonio, making it a nine-hour drive.

Spanning across a sprawling 1,000-acre development, the American Heartland will not only house a 125-acre theme park but also feature an expansive RV park and campground. Drawing parallels in size to Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the theme park promises an “Americana-themed” experience, offering a spectrum of exhilarating rides, live shows, family attractions, and waterways. Notable attractions include the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis.

For those skeptical about the Disney-esque quality, reassurance comes in the form of the project’s design team, comprised of over 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers—deemed the “world’s best theme park designers.”

The resort’s accommodations are equally impressive, featuring a 300-room hotel and a contemporary indoor water park. As an alternative lodging option, the Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will be the central U.S.’s largest campsite, offering 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins with additional amenities. Scheduled to open in 2025, the RV park and campground will precede the adjacent theme park and resort, slated for a 2026 debut.