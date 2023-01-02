Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Heated Online Feud: A Timeline of Their Exchanges

The once-harmonious relationship between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has taken a sharp turn, evolving into a fiery online feud that has captivated fans. What initially seemed like an amicable connection turned tumultuous on Friday when Megan, 28, dropped her latest single, “Hiss,” sparking a series of public exchanges between the two rap sensations.

As tensions escalated, Minaj, 41, took to Instagram Live and X (formerly Twitter) to respond, unleashing a barrage of comments and diss tracks. Here’s a detailed look at the unfolding feud:

March 2023: Subtle Jabs and Unsettled Scores

While the feud reached its peak recently, it may have had its origins in March 2023. XXL Magazine reported on Minaj’s song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which contained references to horses— or stallions. Some fans speculated that this might have been an early jab at Megan, though the reasons remain unclear.

Megan’s “Hiss” Ignites the Fire

Megan took the spotlight on X with the release of “Hiss,” featuring pointed and unyielding lyrics. One particular bar, referencing “Megan’s Law,” led many to believe it was aimed at Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender. The lyrics triggered a storm on social media.

Minaj Responds with Tory Lanez Reference

In response to Megan’s lyrics, Minaj took to Instagram Live, delivering her own rap seemingly aimed at Megan. The lyrics made reference to Tory Lanez, who was convicted for the 2020 shooting of Megan. The exchange intensified the online dispute.

Megan’s Radio Call-In and Minaj’s Online Venting

Megan addressed the controversy surrounding “Hiss” on “The Breakfast Club,” choosing a cryptic stance with the phrase, “A hit dog will holler.” She later shared a photo on Instagram Stories, interpreted by some as a subtle acknowledgment of the feud.

Minaj continued venting on X, liking and reposting supportive fan posts. She labeled Megan a “pathological & manipulative liar” and brought up her own musical success while criticizing Megan’s career.

Mentions of Megan’s Late Mother and Ex-Boyfriend

Minaj shared a post referencing Megan’s late mother, implying falsehoods in Megan’s previous statements. She also reposted Pardison Fontaine’s song, believed to be about Megan, calling her a “disgusting serpent” in another post. Minaj went further on Stationhead and Instagram Live, launching more verbal attacks.

Minaj Drops Names and Announces New Song

Finally, Minaj directly named Megan on X, accusing her of being afraid of Minaj releasing a new song. She announced a track titled “Big Foot,” accompanied by provocative statements and tagging Megan’s X account.

As the feud continues to unfold, Megan remains focused on promoting “Hiss” across her social media platforms. The clash between these two powerhouse artists has captivated the music world, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this ongoing saga.