NFL Designates Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud as AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

In a historic feat, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans has been named both AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the NFL. Stroud joins an elite group as only the second rookie quarterback in NFL history to achieve the AFC Offensive Player of the Month accolade and one of just five players ever to secure both honors in the same month, alongside Barry Sanders (1989), Edgerrin James (1999), Mike Anderson (2000), Kareem Hunt (2017), and Deshaun Watson (2017).

Throughout November, Stroud delivered an array of record-breaking performances, completing 106 of 154 pass attempts (68.8 percent) for 1,466 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, earning an impressive passer rating of 109.9. His stellar performances propelled the Texans to a 3-1 record during the month, including an impressive three-game winning streak, making him the quarterback with the most victories in November.

During Week 9, Stroud established a new rookie record by amassing the most passing yards in a single game (470) in NFL history. Notably, he became only the third player ever to achieve 470-plus passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a single game. In Week 10, Stroud continued his remarkable run with a come-from-behind victory against Cincinnati, securing his place as the only rookie in the last 40 years to lead game-winning drives starting in the final two minutes of regulation in consecutive games. Additionally, he became just the second rookie in NFL history to surpass 800 passing yards in a two-game span.

Finishing the month as the conference leader in numerous key passing categories, including completions, yards, passer rating, touchdown passes, yards per attempt, and big pass plays, Stroud capped off his outstanding November by setting an NFL record for the most passing yards (3,266) through a player’s first 11 career games.

This recognition marks Stroud’s fourth league honor this season, following his AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 9 and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. He now joins the ranks of Texans legends Deshaun Watson (2017, 2019), Andre Johnson (2008, 2012), and Arian Foster (2010, 2011) as the fourth player in franchise history to receive the AFC Offensive Player of the Month distinction.

In his rookie season, the Texans’ second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has started all 11 appearances, completing 249 of 391 pass attempts (63.7 percent) for 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions, boasting a passer rating of 100.8. Additionally, Stroud has contributed 29 carries for 132 yards and three rushing scores.