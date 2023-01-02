NFL Championship Round: Teams Gear Up for AFC and NFC Showdowns + Betting Odds

As the NFL playoffs reach a fever pitch, four teams are left standing, vying for coveted spots in Super Bowl 58. The AFC and NFC championship games are set to unfold on Sunday, promising intense battles that will determine the finalists for the ultimate clash at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 for the Lombardi Trophy.

The conference championship action kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (14-4) hosting the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-6). Subsequently, the San Francisco 49ers (13-5) will face off against the Detroit Lions (14-5). The victors of these two high-stakes matchups will earn the right to compete in the grand finale.

For those new to sports betting, fear not. We’ve got tips for beginners on how to navigate online betting.

Let’s take a look at the NFL betting odds for the championship round, courtesy of BetMGM NFL odds.

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (+150) at Baltimore Ravens (-185)

Over/Under: 44.5

NFC Championship: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Point Spread: Detroit Lions (+7) at San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Moneyline: Detroit Lions (+240) at San Francisco 49ers (-300)

Over/Under: 51

As football enthusiasts gear up for the thrilling championship clashes, these odds provide insights into the perceived competitiveness of each matchup. Fans and bettors alike will be on the edge of their seats as the drama unfolds on the field, with the allure of Super Bowl 58 looming large for the triumphant teams.

Individuals with gambling concerns can seek help from the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Participants must be 21 or older to gamble, and sports betting and gambling legality vary by location. Always comply with applicable laws in your residence.