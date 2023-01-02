New Head Coach Willie Fritz Takes Charge at University of Houston, Poised to Transform Program

Willie Fritz, known for his maximization skills, is set to make an impact at the University of Houston, continuing a trend he has upheld throughout his impressive 30-year career as a college head coach.

In college football, talent often dictates a team’s success, making recruiting a pivotal factor. Fritz recognizes the importance of talent but stands out as a culture-setter who instills confidence in his teams, transforming programs beyond expectations.

Fritz’s transformative coaching style was evident at Blinn College in 1993 when he took over a struggling team that had posted a 5-24-1 record in the previous three seasons. In just two years, Blinn College became back-to-back national junior college champions under Fritz’s leadership, and he was later inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

Before his time at the University of Houston, Fritz laid down cultural roots in the city during his tenure at Blinn. A chance encounter with a player named Milton Jerome Powell Jr., also known as Big Pokey in the Houston rap scene, highlighted Fritz’s connection to the local culture.

Fritz’s coaching journey continued at Central Missouri, where he revived a struggling Division II program, earning its first postseason berth in 32 years. He then took over the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2010, transforming the team from a two-season slump to a 14-1 record in 2011, the highest single-season win total in the program’s history.

Under Fritz, the Bearkats reached back-to-back FCS title games, setting a new standard for success. Fritz’s coaching success continued at Georgia Southern and Tulane, posting impressive records and conference titles.

Now, Fritz brings his proven maximizing abilities to the University of Houston, aiming to elevate the program after a five-year stint under Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars are in need of a transformative figure, and Fritz’s track record suggests he is precisely the coach to lead the way.