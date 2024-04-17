Neighbor was shot when 2 men opened fire while trying to break up fight in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man is recovering after being hit by gunfire during a fight at his neighbor’s house. Houston police said the victim was not involved in the fight at all.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Madera Road on Houston’s northeast side.

According to HPD, a woman in her 20s and two of her friends or relatives showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house. Police said she called him out of the house, and that’s when a fistfight broke out.

From there, HPD said the two men who drove her to the house got out of the car and started shooting. Police don’t believe they were aiming at anyone specifically — just firing shots to try to get them to stop fighting.

It was around that time that HPD said the next-door neighbor stepped outside to see what was going on and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The neighbor who got shot heard all of the commotion, stepped outside to see what was going on, and actually got hit in the torso,” Lt. R. Willkens said. “So he’s at a local hospital. Prayers for him.”

HPD said the victim is around 40 years old. He is expected to survive.

The woman and the two shooters got in the car and took off.

The shooting happened in the Glenwood Forest/Kentshire Place neighborhood — which, according to our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, is an area of town that has had around 6,400 assaults in the past 12 months. That number is trending higher than what was reported in 2022, but still lower than the 4-year average.

Investigators said they know who the suspects they are looking for, it’s just a matter of tracking them down. Police did not immediately release the suspects’ or victim’s names.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.