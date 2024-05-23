Nearly 30,000 CenterPoint Energy customers still in the dark 1 week after deadly storm in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Thursday marks one week since a deadly wind storm ripped through southeast Texas, and thousands of Houstonians are still without power.

CenterPoint Energy said 890,000 customers have had their power restored since the May 16 storm. That’s 97% of the customers impacted by power outages.

Still, as of Thursday morning, over 27,000 customers were in the dark, according to their Outage Tracker. CenterPoint previously said the deadline for most people to have their power restored was Wednesday night.

The company is calling the remaining outages “isolated instances in certain locations where there is substantial damage or where customers are unable to receive power.”

CenterPoint said it continues to have the workers and resources needed to address the remaining outages as quickly and safely as possible.

A timeline for the rest of the repairs was not provided.

CenterPoint’s Estimated Dates of Restoration interactive map shows that most of the remaining outages are in the Hunters Creek Village, Spring Branch, Inwood Forest, Trinity Gardens, Cypress, and Waller areas.

Amid the ongoing power outages, heat index values are exceeding 100 degrees. It’s possible we could go under a Heat Advisory this weekend, especially on Memorial Day, with a predicted high of 96 and a heat index of 111. If that heat index prediction verifies, it will be the hottest May heat index reading in Houston’s recorded history.

At least eight people were killed when the storm rolled through the Houston area last week. One man was crushed by a crane at a cement plant in east Houston, while the other deaths include trees falling on homes and a carbon monoxide-related incident.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.