MSC Cruises Launches New Galveston Itineraries, Promising Mexican & Central American Adventures

The cruise industry in Galveston is gearing up for a major expansion with the announcement of a new global liner, MSC Seascape, sailing from the island’s dedicated terminal.

MSC Cruises, based in Switzerland, has unveiled plans for seven-night itineraries departing from Galveston, starting in late 2025. The voyages will feature destinations in Mexico and Central America, promising passengers a blend of cultural experiences and adventure.

The MSC Seascape, touted as one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly ships to date, will anchor at its own terminal, making it the fourth at the Port of Galveston. With a proposed $100 million investment in the terminal infrastructure, including a $42 million parking garage and road improvements, the project signifies a significant boost to the region’s cruise industry.

Scheduled to begin homeporting in November 2025, the MSC Seascape will offer immersive shore excursions to popular destinations such as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, and Isla de Roatan in Honduras. Passengers can anticipate a range of activities, from exploring ancient Mayan ruins to snorkeling in crystal-clear waters.

Onboard the MSC Seascape, guests will be treated to an array of amenities and entertainment options. From ROBOTRON amusement rides to theater productions and interactive activities, the ship promises a memorable experience for all ages. With 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, and six swimming pools, including an infinity pool with ocean views, passengers will have no shortage of opportunities to relax and indulge.

As Galveston’s cruise industry sets sail into the future, the arrival of MSC Seascape marks a significant milestone, signaling the city’s emergence as a premier destination for global cruise travelers. Stay updated on MSC Galveston cruises online for the latest information and bookings.