Mother of Michigan School Shooter Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter

In a groundbreaking trial, a Michigan jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for her role in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting that claimed the lives of four students. Prosecutors argued that Crumbley failed to secure the gun used by her 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, and neglected his mental health needs.

The verdict, returned after approximately 11 hours of deliberation, held Crumbley accountable for each student’s death. The courtroom atmosphere was tense as the verdict was read, with Crumbley visibly shaken by the outcome.

As the jurors were polled, Crumbley, 45, looked down and shook her head slightly. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, thanking the jurors for their service.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald received heartfelt gratitude from the families of the victims as she left the courtroom. However, a gag order imposed by the judge prevented both McDonald and defense attorney Shannon Smith from commenting on the case to the press.

The trial revealed critical lapses in parental responsibility leading up to the tragedy. Despite school concerns over Ethan’s violent drawing and distressing statements, his parents failed to remove him from the premises. Hours later, he opened fire in the school, causing devastating casualties.

Assistant prosecutor Marc Keast underscored Jennifer Crumbley’s pivotal role in enabling the shooting, emphasizing her direct involvement in firearm activities with her son and her awareness of his proficiency with the weapon.

Ethan Crumbley, now serving a life sentence after pleading guilty, penned disturbing entries in his journal, lamenting his parents’ dismissal of his mental health struggles. Jennifer Crumbley asserted her trust in her son and denied observing any signs of distress.

The jury’s verdict marks a significant moment in legal history, as Jennifer and her husband James Crumbley become the first parents in the U.S. charged in connection with a mass school shooting perpetrated by their child. James Crumbley’s trial is scheduled for March.

Jennifer Crumbley faces sentencing on April 9, with her roughly 2 1/2 years in county jail to be credited. However, the Michigan parole board will ultimately determine her prison term, with involuntary manslaughter carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years.