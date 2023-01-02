Montgomery County Alerts: Closed Roads and High Water Poses Risk to Houston Drivers

As severe storms sweep through southeast Texas, drivers in the Houston area are advised to remain vigilant and prioritize safety on the roads. The potential for high-water locations increases with adverse weather conditions, posing a risk to motorists.

Highlighted below are specific areas identified by the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management as prone to high water:

100 Block Fish Creek Thoroughfare – North Bound Lane Status: High water 17600 Block MT. Zion Rd. Status: Closed 16300 Block Rogers Road Status: High water S. Frazier @ S. Loop 336 Status: Closed Johnson Rd @ FM 1486 Status: Closed 18400 Block FM 149 @ Little Lake Creek Status: Closed County Line @ Caney Creek Status: High Water Milmac @ Caney Creek Status: Bridge Closed 10200 Block South Williams Status: Closed 33400 Block Wright Rd. Status: Closed Billinoski Rd Status: High Water

The community is reminded that encountering high water while driving can be extremely hazardous. In such situations, it is crucial not to attempt to drive through flooded areas. The mantra “Turn around, don’t drown” holds true, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety and avoiding unnecessary risks.

As weather conditions evolve, drivers are encouraged to stay informed about road conditions and exercise caution when navigating through potentially affected areas. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents are urged to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during these challenging weather conditions.