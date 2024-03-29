Miller Outdoor Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2024 Season

As the city of Houston prepares for another vibrant season of cultural celebration, Miller Outdoor Theatre, a beloved institution cherished by generations, is set to launch its highly anticipated 2024 season this Friday, March 29. Nestled in the heart of Hermann Park, Miller Outdoor Theatre has been a beacon of artistic excellence for over a century, offering an extensive array of performing arts programming completely free of charge.

“We eagerly anticipate the return of audiences to the iconic hill overlooking Miller Outdoor Theatre as we commence our 2024 season,” expressed Claudia de Vasco, the managing director, in a statement. “With a rich legacy of delivering diverse and exceptional arts performances, I am thrilled to continue the tradition of providing high-caliber shows to the people of Houston, free of cost, as we embark on the journey towards the next century.”

This year’s lineup promises to captivate audiences with a dynamic assortment of over two dozen shows, featuring talented ensembles from both local and international stages. Among the highlights of the season are:

Rondstadt Revue featuring Gesenia: Opening the season on March 29, this homage to the legendary singer Linda Rondstadt promises an enchanting blend of English and Spanish hits that defined her illustrious career.

Alice by Open DanceProject: On April 5, audiences will be treated to a contemporary interpretation of the classic tale of Alice's adventures in Wonderland, infused with mesmerizing aerial skills and choreography.

Houston's Got Bollywood – Once Upon a Time to Happily Ever After: Presented by Moksh Community Arts on April 13, this colorful extravaganza celebrates the vibrant culture of Bollywood, showcasing a kaleidoscope of dance and music.

Chinese Folktales: Wit and Wisdom of the Ancestors: Produced by Dance of Asian America and Express Children's Theatre on April 19, this performance explores the rich tapestry of Chinese folklore, offering insights into the heritage of the past.

Wells Fargo Presents Cinco de Mayo At Miller Featuring Ballet Folklorico: Celebrating Mexican culture on May 3, this event promises a captivating fusion of ballet, Mariachi music, and traditional festivities.

A Night of Celebration by Houston Ballet: On May 10 and 11, the Houston Ballet takes the stage with a mixed repertory performance showcasing the artistry and talent of the city's renowned ballet troupe.

As the season progresses, audiences can look forward to a diverse range of performances, including the 35th Annual Accordion Kings and Queens, Classic Albums Live’s tribute to Aretha Franklin, and the ever-popular Star Spangled Salute presented by Houston Symphony, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display on July 4.

The tradition of cultural enrichment continues into August with the return of the Houston Shakespeare Festival, featuring captivating productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Romeo and Juliet,” presented by the University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance.

Admission to all performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre is free, offering audiences an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the arts. For more information on the season’s lineup and attendance details, visit the Miller Outdoor Theatre website.

Additional performances for the remainder of the season will be announced at a later date, promising even more excitement and cultural exploration for audiences throughout the year.