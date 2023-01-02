HASBS-098 2024 Telemundo Display Banner Ads_970x250
¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Migrant Surge Continues to Strain US-Mexico Border as Texas Implements Unprecedented Measures

In an ongoing struggle to manage a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border, developments reveal a complex web of political tensions and border security challenges. Key updates include:

  1. Eagle Pass, Texas Migrant Encounters Drop but Tensions Rise:
    • The once-migrant hotspot, Eagle Pass, Texas, has witnessed a significant reduction in daily apprehensions, down from thousands to around 500 per day.
    • However, political tensions between state and federal officials, particularly in Texas, remain high.
  2. Texas Blocks US Border Patrol and Initiates Aggressive Measures:
    • The Texas Military Department has taken an unprecedented step by blocking access to miles of the US-Mexico border, obstructing both federal law enforcement agencies and organizations aiding migrants.
    • Texas Governor Abbott, known for his tough stance on immigration, asserts the state’s legal authority to control border access.
  3. Biden Administration Appeals to Supreme Court:
    • President Biden’s administration has urged the US Supreme Court to intervene, citing new barriers erected by Texas that reinforce the need for federal intervention.
    • The legal battle intensifies as the administration seeks a resolution to the ongoing border security crisis.
  4. Factors Contributing to Decrease in Migrant Encounters:
    • The Department of Homeland Security attributes the recent decline in migrant encounters to enhanced enforcement actions by Mexico, including checks on trains and buses.
    • Mexico’s efforts also involve relocating migrants from the northern to the southern border and reinstating deportations of Venezuelans.
  5. Human Smugglers and Unpredictable Migration Patterns:
    • Despite the decrease in migrant encounters, concerns linger over human smugglers exploiting misinformation and encouraging large groups to cross illegally.
    • Unexplained fluctuations in migration patterns highlight the complexity of addressing border challenges.
  6. Abbott’s Unilateral Actions Draw Criticism:
    • Governor Abbott’s decision to block Border Patrol access and implement additional barriers has drawn criticism from federal officials.
    • The move caught Homeland Security officials off guard, highlighting a lack of coordination between state and federal entities.
  7. Biden Administration Condemns Abbott’s Actions:
    • The White House condemns Governor Abbott’s actions, accusing him of politicizing the border and making it more challenging for Border Patrol to perform their duties.
    • Legal battles over new barriers, including razor wire and fencing, underscore the deepening divide between state and federal authorities.
  8. Texas Asserts Control Without Resorting to Lethal Force:
    • Governor Abbott clarifies that Texas is utilizing all legal means to address the migrant situation, stopping short of using lethal force.
    • The state’s aggressive measures aim to assert control over the border while avoiding extreme tactics.
  9. Texas Democrats and ACLU Criticize Abbott’s Approach:
    • Texas Democrats and civil rights groups criticize Governor Abbott’s approach, labeling it as lacking morality and humanity.
    • Concerns are raised about the potential dangers at the border resulting from Abbott’s rhetoric and actions.
  10. Emergency Declaration Enables Texas Park Takeover:
    • Texas utilizes a disaster declaration from May 2021 to take over Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, staging resources for Operation Lone Star.
    • Eagle Pass officials express surprise at the timing of the park takeover, emphasizing the city’s reluctance to deny access.

The dynamic situation at the US-Mexico border continues to unfold, with political, legal, and humanitarian dimensions influencing the path forward.