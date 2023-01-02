METRO Announces Free Rides, Limited Service During New Year’s Eve and Day

By Edward Saenz & Indira Zaldivar

As 2024 rolls in, METRO is offering free rides starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. In observation of the holidays, the transit system is also operating on a limited schedule for the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, local bus services, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb will follow Sunday schedules. Along with this, METRO-operated HOV Lanes will remain open to accommodate traffic flow. Park & Ride routes will not be operational.

Similar to New Year’s Eve, the News Year’s Day schedule will be as follows: local bus services, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride routes will not be in service during the two holidays.

However, METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be closed for the day but will resume normal operation on Jan 2.

During both these days, the METRO Customer Service Call Center, RideStores, and Lost & Found services will not be available. This adjusted schedule aims to accommodate the holiday period while ensuring essential transportation services for the public. Riders are advised to plan their trips accordingly and take note of the specific service modifications during the New Year’s holiday.