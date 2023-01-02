Members of Norteño Band Duelo Involved in Serious Accident En Route to San Antonio Show

Tragedy struck early Sunday morning as members of the popular Norteño group Duelo were involved in a severe accident while en route to a scheduled performance in San Antonio.

The incident occurred on Mexico Federal Hwy. 50 between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo, following the band’s successful two-night engagement at the Arena Monterrey, a venue boasting a capacity of nearly 18,000 attendees.

Details surrounding the accident remain scarce, but according to a media alert, multiple members of Duelo sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the vicinity. However, specific information regarding the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed by the group’s publicist.

Duelo had been slated to headline the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Sunday night, but due to the unfortunate circumstances, Houston-based Tejano ensemble La Mafia stepped in as a last-minute replacement, dedicating their performance to the injured members of Duelo.

“A special show, dedicated to our buddies Duelo. We love you, speedy recovery!” expressed La Mafia via Instagram.

Duelo, known for hits such as “Puño de Diamantes” and “A Mi Me Gustas Tu,” recently graced the stage at Mardi Gras! Galveston earlier this month. Originating from Roma, a small town near the Rio Grande, the band’s journey began in 1996 when members Óscar Iván Treviño and Dimas López started performing together at a restaurant owned by Lopez’s parents. Since then, Duelo has solidified its place in the Norteño music scene, captivating audiences with their soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

With pending medical reports awaiting further evaluation, the band’s publicist assures that an update will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available, as fans and well-wishers alike await news of the members’ recovery.