Mayor Turner asks Houstonians to follow “Stay Home, Work Safe” Order
Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and local health officials Tuesday to announce details of a “Stay Home, Work Safe” Order issued by Harris County that requires individuals to remain at home or a place of residence, with exceptions for essential work and activities.
View the complete City of Houston Order HERE.
“The Stay Home, Work Safe” Order is a more strategic way to blunt the progression of COVID-19, avoid overwhelming the health care system and balance the needs of families, businesses and the city’s economic realities,” Mayor Turner said.
The Order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 and will last until April 3 unless modified, to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Houston and Harris County.
- Essential businesses can remain open. The Stay Home, Work Safe Order exempts essential workers covered in 16 CISA categories. The list of critical business can be found here.
- Individuals may leave their residence only to perform “Essential Activities”
- People working from home do not have to shelter in place or lock down. Groceries stores, pharmacies, gas stations, parks and other areas will remain open.
- Bars and nightclubs will remain closed; restaurants will offer only food takeout and delivery
- People should practice social distancing
Social distancing guidance for all Houstonians:
- Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people.
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical care situations.
- Practice healthy hygiene habits:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve.
- Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially if you are at higher risk for coronavirus.
- Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat healthy foods, and manage your stress to keep your immunity strong.
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing.
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.
- Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.
Houstonians may visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for updated information about local risk, routine protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.