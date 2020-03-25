Mayor Turner asks Houstonians to follow “Stay Home, Work Safe” Order

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and local health officials Tuesday to announce details of a “Stay Home, Work Safe” Order issued by Harris County that requires individuals to remain at home or a place of residence, with exceptions for essential work and activities.

“The Stay Home, Work Safe” Order is a more strategic way to blunt the progression of COVID-19, avoid overwhelming the health care system and balance the needs of families, businesses and the city’s economic realities,” Mayor Turner said.

The Order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 and will last until April 3 unless modified, to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Houston and Harris County.

Essential businesses can remain open . The Stay Home, Work Safe Order exempts essential workers covered in 16 CISA categories. The list of critical business can be found here.

Individuals may leave their residence only to perform "Essential Activities"

People working from home do not have to shelter in place or lock down. Groceries stores, pharmacies, gas stations, parks and other areas will remain open.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed; restaurants will offer only food takeout and delivery

People should practice social distancing

Social distancing guidance for all Houstonians:

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical care situations.

Practice healthy hygiene habits:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve.

Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially if you are at higher risk for coronavirus.

Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat healthy foods, and manage your stress to keep your immunity strong.

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing.

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.

Houstonians may visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for updated information about local risk, routine protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more.