Mayor Sylvester Turner Leads H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade with Houston Icons in 74th Annual Celebration

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to lead this year’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade as the grand marshal, accompanied by Houston Rockets legends Rudy Tomjanovich and Calvin Murphy serving as co-grand marshals. With Turner’s term concluding in January, he expressed gratitude for hosting the annual tradition, acknowledging it as his final parade as mayor.

The 74th edition of the parade, scheduled for November 23, is one of the country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parades, covering over 20 city blocks. The event will showcase floats, marching bands, and soaring balloons, including a new “Recycle” float sponsored by the city’s Solid Waste Department, constructed entirely from recycled materials.

Kicking off the parade will be the TSU Ocean of Soul marching band, followed by performances from groups such as the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles and a cast performance from Theatre Under Stars’ production of Cinderella.

Admission to the seated area is $28.25, with tickets for general seating available for purchase in advance. Attendees must be in their seats by 8:15 a.m., and seating areas will close upon reaching capacity. Entrance to the seating area is accessible from Louisiana and McKinney streets or Smith and Walker streets. The event, sponsored by H-E-B, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Highland Village, and University of Houston Downtown, will proceed rain or shine, with no refunds.

Additionally, a new transportation partner, the Texas Department of Transportation’s regional mobility app “Houston ConnectSmart,” will aid attendees in finding the quickest routes to the parade via car, bus, or light rail.

For those opting to watch from home, KHOU 11 will broadcast the parade.