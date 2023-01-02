Mattress Mack Skips Super Bowl Bet After Costly Losses, Reflects on Past Wins

In the realm of sports betting, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is a name that rings with both triumphs and tribulations. However, this year, the Houston businessman opted out of his usual spectacle, refraining from placing a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

McIngvale, renowned for his extravagant bets on major events, has garnered attention for his high-stakes wagers. Yet, this time around, he surprised many by stepping back from the betting table. As the owner of Gallery Furniture, McIngvale has built a reputation for integrating betting into his business promotions, often offering refunds to customers if specific teams, notably the Astros, clinch a championship.

While McIngvale has been synonymous with his daring bets, he made a notable departure by abstaining from wagering on this year’s Super Bowl. Initially considering a staggering $2 million bet on the Chiefs to secure victory, he ultimately opted against it, recounting his decision with a tinge of regret.

“I was going to bet $2 million on (Kansas City) to win it all,” McIngvale lamented to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a publication closely following his betting escapades. “Then, like an idiot, I talked myself out of it at the last minute.”

Reflecting on his past encounters, McIngvale recounted an encounter with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. In a video posted on social media, McIngvale jokingly expressed his frustration to Mahomes, citing previous losses incurred due to betting against the star quarterback.

“You cost me millions betting against you,” McIngvale jestingly remarked to Mahomes. The businessman had previously placed substantial wagers on the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s Super Bowl, only to see Mahomes and the Chiefs dash his hopes of a payout by clinching the title themselves.

Acknowledging McIngvale’s dismay, Mahomes playfully remarked, “You’ve got to be with me next time.”

McIngvale’s betting journey has been marked by highs and lows. While he has celebrated monumental victories, such as pocketing an impressive $75 million after betting on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series, he has also faced significant losses. From failed wagers on the Texans during the NFL playoffs to a costly last-minute bet at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, where he lost $1.2 million, McIngvale’s betting ventures have been a rollercoaster of fortunes.

Nevertheless, the 73-year-old businessman remains undeterred, having experienced both the ecstasy of victory and the agony of defeat in the unpredictable world of sports betting.