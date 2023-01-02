Mark Zuckerberg Surpasses Bill Gates as Fourth Richest Person Globally

In a recent financial milestone, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has climbed to the position of the fourth richest person globally, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. This achievement follows a remarkable 22 percent surge in Meta’s stock price, catapulting Zuckerberg’s wealth by over $28 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his net worth now stands at an impressive $170 billion, outstripping Gates’ $145 billion net worth.

Zuckerberg finds himself trailing only Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk on the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals. Additionally, the Meta CEO is poised to receive approximately $174 million in cash as Meta prepares to distribute its inaugural dividend in March. With ownership of around 350 million Class A and B shares eligible for the dividend, Zuckerberg’s annual earnings could surpass $690 million if Meta continues its 50-cent quarterly dividend.

Beyond financial achievements, Zuckerberg recently marked Facebook’s 20th birthday through his WhatsApp Channels. In a celebratory video, he is depicted blowing out candles on cakes shaped like the number 20. On Instagram, he shared a montage chronicling the journey of Facebook from its inception as a college-level social media platform. The post serves as a reflection on the two-decade evolution of the popular social media giant.