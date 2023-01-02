Mardi Gras 2024: Festivities Abound in Houston and Galveston

As the countdown to Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2024, continues, the vibrant celebrations of Mardi Gras are in full swing in Houston and along the picturesque beaches of Galveston. Embracing the spirit of this annual extravaganza, locals and visitors alike are gearing up to partake in a plethora of traditional, raucous, and family-friendly events.

Galveston, known as the headquarters of Mardi Gras festivities, proudly marks its 113th celebration with a lineup of events spanning two weekends and culminating on Fat Tuesday itself. Balcony parties, live music performances, and a myriad of official activities promise an unforgettable experience for revelers of all ages.

While Galveston serves as the epicenter of Mardi Gras, the festivities extend across Greater Houston and beyond. From parades to parties and everything in between, the region is buzzing with excitement as participants prepare to “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll).

Among the highlights of the upcoming celebrations are:

The renowned Mardi Gras! Galveston, now in its 113th year, boasting lively parades, balcony parties, and family-friendly events. Ticket prices vary, with options available for single-day, weekend, and multi-day passes.

The Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K in Downtown Galveston, offering a unique twist to the traditional run with participants treated to special goodies and access to festival activities.

Various themed brunches and parties across Houston and Galveston, including events at B&B Butchers, Hotel Lucine, and House of Blues, promising delicious food, live entertainment, and festive atmospheres.

Family-friendly gatherings such as the Mardi Gras Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk and Mardi Gras on Main in La Porte, featuring activities for all ages, including parades, live music, and carnival rides.

Special culinary offerings, including King Cake kits and traditional treats, available at local establishments like Common Bond Bakery, ensuring that the flavors of Mardi Gras are savored throughout the season.

As the excitement builds towards Fat Tuesday, a variety of events are planned to culminate the festivities:

The Woodlands Children’s Museum hosts a Mardi Gras Celebration & Parade, inviting families to partake in crafts, parades, and King Cake.

The Rustic Downtown in Houston hosts a Mardi Craw Party, featuring a crawfish boil, live music, and festive activities.

Galveston Arts Center presents a Fat Tuesday Celebration, offering prime views of the sendoff parade along with complimentary refreshments.

Brennan’s of Houston invites guests to a special Fat Tuesday Party, complete with a themed dinner and lively entertainment.

Daiquiri Time Out in Galveston hosts a lively Fat Tuesday Party, featuring live music and parade views.

As Mardi Gras fever sweeps through the region, Houston and Galveston stand ready to embrace the rich traditions and joyful celebrations that define this annual event. Whether revelers are seeking lively parades, delectable cuisine, or family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as they join in the festivities and let the good times roll.